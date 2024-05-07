Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Waldorf That Left a 26-Year-Old Man Dead

UPDATE 5/7/2024: On May 6 at 11:34 p.m., officers responded to the area of St. Charles Parkway and St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf for the report of a single-vehicle collision. The Traffic Operations Unit was notified and responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling on St. Charles Parkway, left the roadway for unknown reasons, and struck a tree.

The passenger, Daunte Marqui Butler, age 26, of Baltimore, was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. D. Spence in the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-932-3514.

The investigation is ongoing.

5/7/2024: On Monday, May 6, 2024, at approximately 11:37 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to St. Charles Parkway between Smallwood Drive and St Ignatius Court in Waldorf, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one ejected.

Officers arrived within 30 seconds of dispatch to confirm one patient was ejected and unconscious in the roadway, along with a second patient suffering serious injuries.

Helicopters were requested, however, all were down due to weather.

One patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with serious injuries. The second patient was being transported to an area trauma center before crews rerouted to an area hospital due to CPR in progress.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.