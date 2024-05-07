Police Investigating Armed Carjacking of 1968 Cadillac Deville in Waldorf

On Monday, May 6, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of New Forest Court in Waldorf, for the reported armed carjacking.

The 911 caller reported a tall black male wearing a black hoodie, black mask and blue jeans stole a green 1968 Cadillac Deville at gunpoint.

No known injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.

The vehicle is a green 1968 Cadillac Deville bearing Maryland registration tags.