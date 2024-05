On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 9:53 a.m., several students assaulted another student in a school hallway at Henry E. Lackey High School over a vape device.

The students were separated, and the situation was de-escalated.

One student was treated for minor injuries.

The school resource officer has initiated an investigation and the students face potential criminal charges and disciplinary consequences from the CCPS.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pfc. K. Barry at 301-609-3282 ext. 0574.