One Dead and Four Seriously Injured After Vehicle Flees Police Stop and Hits House

On Monday, May 6, 2024, at approximately 12:55 a.m., a patrol officer observed a vehicle speeding in the area of Annapolis Road and Reece Road in Severn and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The vehicle fled from the officer, and the officer deactivated their patrol vehicle’s emergency equipment and did not pursue the vehicle.

Minutes later, a 911 caller reported a crash on Jessup Road near Oak Ridge Road in Jessup. Members of the Traffic Safety Section responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.



The investigation revealed a Lexus IS 350 was traveling westbound on Jessup Road at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a vacant home on the eastbound side of Jessup Road.

The driver and four passengers were transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious, life-threatening injuries. A fifth passenger was transported to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center with serious injuries.

One of the passengers was later pronounced deceased at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

The vehicle, a Lexus IS350 was being driven by Trayquan Edward Mckesson 26-year-old male of Odenton, Maryland who suffered Serious Injuries.

Passengers Julie Michelle Nushawg 26-year-old female of Pasadena, Maryland died from her injuries.

Diamond Shanae Cole, 22-year-old female of Stoney Beach, Maryland suffered serious Injuries.

Jayla Scotlin Smith 23-year-old female of Baltimore, Maryland suffered Serious Injuries.

Dominik Lee Maddox 21-year-old male of Upper Marlboro, Maryland suffered Serious Injuries and De’Andre Lewis-Queen 23-year-old Male of Glen Burnie, Maryland suffered Serious Injuries.