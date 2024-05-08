Firefighters Rescue Two Horses After Large Tree Falls On Barn in Chaptico

On Monday, May 6, 2024, at 9:43 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the 23000 block of John Walter Lane in Chaptico, for two horses trapped in a barn after a tree fell onto the structure.

Our volunteers responded with Rescue Squad 5, Brush 6 and Chief 5 with 8 personnel. Crews arrived on scene to find a large tree on the barn.

Firefighters utilized stablization struts to secure the tree and walls of the horse stable, they then removed an exterior wall and removed the two trapped horses.

Both horses suffered no injuries and were rescued within one hour.

All photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

