Calvert County Detectives Investigating Multiple Thefts from Vehicles

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple thefts from motor vehicles and vehicle tampering cases that occurred on May 5, 2024, between the hours of 2:45 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. in the Chesapeake Village subdivision in Chesapeake Beach.

The theft reports were received from victims residing on Cavalcade Drive, Cannoncade Court, and Meridan Court. With citizens also reporting more thefts from April 29th to present on 29th and G streets and Richfield Station Village.

Deputies are requesting that residents of Chesapeake Village please check any/all security cameras during this period for surveillance footage that may have captured these individuals.

If any person has suspect information or has video surveillance footage pertinent to this investigation, they should contact Det. B. Hudson at [email protected].

If any person wishes to provide information regarding this matter, but remain anonymous, you can do so through the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678. Tipsters may also email [email protected].

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office offers a friendly reminder to:

LOCK your doors. Take your vehicle’s keys; do not leave them in or on your vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well-lit areas if possible.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

Install an audible alarm system and anti-theft device.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.