No Injuries Reported After House Fire in North Beach, Cause Under Investigation

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at approximately 3:45 a.m., firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel County responded to the 3600 block of 9th Street in North Beach, for the house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2 story split foyer residence with fire showing.

Within 30 minutes of arrival, firefighters controlled the fire with multiple attack lines, performed searches of the residence which yielded negative results and checked for extensions.

No injuries were reported and the fire is being investigated by the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office.

All photos are courtesy of the North Beach and Dunkirk Volunteer Volunteer Fire Departments. They would like to remind all citizens to check their smoke detectors monthly to ensure they are in working condition.

