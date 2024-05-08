Off-Duty PG County Cop Suspended After Assaulting Charles County Deputy

A Prince George’s County Police officer is suspended with pay following his arrest early this morning. Police Officer Charles Williams Jr. is charged with second-degree assault in Charles County.

The preliminary details reveal Williams struck a Charles County Sheriff’s deputy during a call for a domestic dispute at his home in Charles County, at approximately 1:00 am. The deputy was not injured.

Police Officer Charles Williams Jr. joined the department in 2015. He is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Any questions about the charges against Police Officer Williams should be directed to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.