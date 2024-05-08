Calvert County Joins State of Maryland to Become a “Stroke Smart” County

In recognition of Stroke Awareness Month, Calvert County is proud to announce it has partnered with the Calvert County Health Department, CalvertHealth, Calvert County Board of Education, and other community partners to become a “Stroke Smart” county.

This effort, with the State of Maryland and other jurisdictions, aims to enhance community awareness and response to strokes, the fifth leading cause of death in the United States.

“Strokes can happen to anyone at any time, and knowing how to recognize the signs and respond quickly can save lives,” said Public Safety Director Dave McDowell. “Our goal in becoming a Stroke Smart county is to equip every resident with the knowledge and tools they need to act fast during a stroke emergency.”

Stroke is a leading cause of serious long-term disability and it is estimated that nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. suffer a stroke each year. Yet, quick intervention can significantly decrease the brain damage that strokes often cause.

Residents are encouraged to learn the BE FAST method to recognize the symptoms of a stroke:

B alance: Watch for sudden loss of balance.

Eyes: Check for vision loss.

Face Drooping: Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile.

Arm Weakness: Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

Speech Difficulty: Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, like "The sky is blue." Is the sentence repeated correctly?

Time to call 911: If someone shows any of these sudden symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.

Learn about stroke symptoms, risk factors and prevention tips at HealthyCalvert.org.

For more information on the Stroke Smart initiative and health screening events in Calvert County, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/StrokeSmart.