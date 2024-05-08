Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Announces Temporary Closure Due to Animal Control Investigation

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter announces the shelter will be closed to the public on Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9, 2024, for administrative duties related to an animal control investigation.

During the closure, the shelter will remain accessible for emergencies and intakes for stray animals but will not be open for adoptions or owner surrenders.

Animal Control officers still will be available to respond to emergencies during the planned closure on Wednesday, May 8, and will have normal hours of operations on Thursday, May 9. For questions or concerns related to animal control services, contact 410-535-1600, ext. 2526.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road, in Prince Frederick, is an open-admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. Contact 410-535-7387 for inquires or to schedule an intake appointment. For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.

