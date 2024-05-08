Villaruel Named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for NAS Patuxent River

St. Mary’s County Government recognized Cpl. Marc Villaruel for his exceptional work as a Department of Defense Police Officer at NAS Patuxent River at the St. Mary’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Day May 7.

The event recognized the contributions of law enforcement officers at local, state, and federal offices within St. Mary’s County, and included awardees from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Maryland department of Natural Resources Police, Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the St. Mary’s College of Southern Maryland Public Safety Office, as well as the Office of the State’s Attorney.

NAS Patuxent River Chief of Police Col. Stephen Schuyler, who highlighted the officer’s strengths in working with the community and his fellow officers, nominated Villaruel for the award.



“He consistently goes above and beyond to build trust and rapport, fostering positive relationships that are instrumental in maintaining public safety and promoting community well-being,” wrote Schuyler in his recommendation. “Cpl. Villaruel stands out as a beacon of leadership and mentorship among his peers.

His commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of his work, from his meticulous attention to detail to his unwavering dedication to the professional development of his fellow officers.”

Villaruel’s nomination highlighted his mentorship, noting an ability to distill complex concepts into digestible lessons, ensuring that every officer under his guidance receives the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their roles.

“He leads by example, embodying the values of integrity, courage, and compassion that are the hallmark of our profession,” added Schuyler. “His calm demeanor and sound judgment inspire confidence in his colleagues, fostering a sense of unity and cohesion within our ranks.”

