Two 2-Year-Olds Flown to Children’s Center After Accidental Overdose in Great Mills

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at approximately 7:25 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 19000 block of Summerwood Court in Great Mills, for the double accidental overdose.

The 911 caller reported two 2-year-old children had ingested pills.

Crews arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter for both children a short time after arrival.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported both children to an area Children’s Center.

Police responded and are investigating the incident.