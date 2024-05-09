Calvert County to Hold Public Hearing on FY 2025 Commissioners’ Recommended Budget

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 7 p.m. to present and receive comments regarding the fiscal year (FY) 2025 commissioners’ recommended operating and capital improvement budget.

The public hearing will be held in the Commissioners Hearing Room, located in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, Second Floor, at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.

The public may dial in by phone (audio only) to participate remotely:

Toll-free: 301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

Passcode (if asked): #

To provide public comment: *9

The FY 2025 commissioners’ budget document will be made available for public viewing in advance of the hearing at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PublicHearings. Hard copies will be available at the public libraries or by contacting the Department of Finance & Budget at 410-535-1600, ext. 2441, or [email protected].

To ensure full public access and transparency, the meeting will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Comcast channel 1070 HD.

Reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers should be requested by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202, or TTY 1-800-735-2258.

Individuals may also submit written comments. Written comments may be submitted by email to [email protected] or mailed to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing in person or virtually. Learn more about the budget development process at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FY25.