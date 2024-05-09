Police Investigating Report of Sexual Assault at John Hanson Middle School

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, school administrators and the school resource officer were notified of a sexual assault that occurred yesterday at John Hanson Middle School.

A preliminary investigation showed a student lured another student into a bathroom and groped and inappropriately touched the student.

The involved student will be charged with 4th-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the CCPS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Hancock at 301-609-3282 ext. 0499. The investigation is ongoing