Celebrate the Start of Summer at the Great Mills Splash Bash Pool Party!

Great Mills Pool Announces Temporary Closure; Outdoor Pool Reopens May 25

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) has the announced the upcoming temporary closure of the Great Mills Swimming Pool in preparation for summer, outdoor operations.

The Great Mills Swimming Pool will be closed from Thursday, May 16, 2024, through Friday, May 24, 2024, for removal of the dome bubble and completion of bi-annual maintenance for the outdoor pool season. The outdoor pool will reopen on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Join us to celebrate the reopening and start of the summer season on Sunday, May 26, 2024, from 1 – 4 p.m. for our Splash Bash Pool Party! Featuring fun pool games and music, this event is sure to be a blast for the entire family. Please note daily/open swim admission pricing applies.

Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/pool for admission prices, hours, membership information, to register for summer programs, to reserve the pool for parties, and more! Note: 2024 summer hours will include daytime open swim options for the season, beginning on Monday, June 10, 2024, through Friday, August 16, 2024.

The Great Mills Swimming Pool is located at 21100 Great Mills Road in Great Mills; questions on pool operations may be directed to R&P pool staff at (301) 866-6560.