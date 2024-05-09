Maryland Casinos Generate $163.2 Million in Gaming Revenue During April 2024

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $163,150,675 in revenue from slot machines and table games during April 2024, a decrease of $11,591,543 (-6.6%) compared to April 2023.

Casino gaming contributions to the state during April 2024 totaled $69,799,072, a decrease of $2,577,110 (-3.6%) compared to April 2023.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund during April 2024 were $50,357,002, a decrease of $2,267,916 (-4.3%) compared to April 2023. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for April 2024 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,275 slot machines, 207 table games)

$68,086,205 in April 2024, a decrease of $7,410,780 (-9.8%) from April 2023

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,857 slot machines, 179 table games)

$60,867,431 in April 2024, a decrease of $1,147,522 (-1.9%) from April 2023

Horseshoe Casino (1,340 slot machines, 115 table games)

$14,674,517 in April 2024, a decrease of $1,770,269 (-10.8%) from April 2023

Hollywood Casino (711 slot machines, 23 table games)

$7,930,067 in April 2024, an increase of $448,187 (6.0%) from April 2023

Ocean Downs Casino (857 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,320,586 in April 2024, a decrease of $606,103 (-7.6%) from April 2023

Rocky Gap Casino (627 slot machines, 16 table games)

$4,271,869 in April 2024, a decrease of $1,105,056 (-20.6%) from April 2023

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online (CLICK HERE).

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming: Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.