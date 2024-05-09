One Flown to Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After Being Ejected and Trapped Under Vehicle

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at approximately 1:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Poorhouse Road near Stuckey Lane in La Plata, for the serious motor vehicle collision with a vehicle overturned and one partially ejected and trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Chevrolet Tahoe off the roadway and on its roof with the single occupant partially ejected and trapped under the vehicle.

Firefighters removed the patient in under 25 minutes.

A helicopter was pre-launched to land nearby due.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported the adult male patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

