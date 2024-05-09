Prince Frederick Man Charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder

On May 9, 2024, around 1:35 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the Yardley Hills neighborhood in Prince Frederick, for the report of a stabbing.

A preliminary investigation revealed an altercation ensued between the victim and suspect, escalating into a physical confrontation resulting in the victim, Calvin Antonio Robertson, 37 of Prince Frederick, receiving multiple stab wounds. The victim was flown by Trooper 7 of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command to an area trauma center for medical treatment, where he is currently in stable condition.

The suspect, Anthony Joseph Holland, 60 of Lusby, initially fled the scene but was found hiding in the brush. Holland was apprehended and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he is facing charges of Attempted First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, and Second-Degree Assault.

This appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to please contact Detective M. Mudd at 410-535-2800 or via email at [email protected]. Please reference case # 24- 36865. Citizens may remain anonymous through the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email [email protected].

The investigation is ongoing.

