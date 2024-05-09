Police Investigating a Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a Mini-Bike

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, at approximately 12:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of North Essex Drive and Saratoga Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had struck a mini-bike with the adult male operator laying in the roadway.

A helicopter was requested due the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the 24-year old male to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

All occupants of the sedan denied injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

