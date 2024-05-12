Deputies in Calvert County Recover Loaded Handgun After Suspect Flees Traffic Stop in Dunkirk

On May 2, 2024, Deputy First Class Huy of the Calver County Sheriff’s Office observed an equipment violation and suspended registration on a vehicle traveling on Southern Maryland Blvd. at Chaney Road in Dunkirk.

Deputy Huy activated the lights on her marked patrol cruiser to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and began to accelerate and a pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle made an unsafe lane change into traffic nearly striking an unmarked deputy’s vehicle, ran a red light, and traveled at speeds over 100 mph. Once the vehicle approached Dunleigh Drive in Dunkirk, the driver lost control due to his speed and the sharp turn in the road. The vehicle fishtailed and drove up a grassy median where it came to a rest. The driver jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot across the southbound lanes of Rt. 4 and entered the woods. The suspect was observed to be carrying a firearm in his left hand and a bag in his right hand. Sgt. Kampf and DFC Boerum pursued the suspect into the woods where he was swiftly apprehended.

S/DFC Idol and DFC Hendrickson performed an evidence article search where the suspect entered the woods. DFC Hendrickson and his partner K9 Atlas located one “Croc” shoe and located a loaded firearm right next to the shoe in the woods.

The suspect, Jeremiah Michael Devante Morris, 21 of Washington DC., was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Loaded Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, and multiple counts of Fleeing and Eluding.

