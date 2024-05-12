St. Mary’s County Man Wins $50,000 on Scratch-Off at Sheetz in California

Proceeds from Money Money Money game going toward home upgrades, repairs

A Maryland Lottery player from Southern Maryland recently topped his personal best Lottery win of $500 by a factor of 100, claiming a $50,000 top prize on the $5 Money Money Money game.

“I love it. You gotta play to win,” he said while in the Winner’s Circle at Maryland Lottery headquarters.

A few days previously, the St. Mary’s County resident bought four of the Money, Money Money instant tickets at a vending machine at the Sheetz convenience store at 22711 Three Notch Road in California.

“I scratched one and scanned it, not a winner; two, not a winner; three, not a winner. The fourth one said ‘Go to the Lottery,’” he said. That prompted him to scratch off the entire instant ticket and try to figure out how much he had won.

He was surprised to see that the number 10 was in a square with the amount $50,000, and 10 was one of the winning numbers. Surprised, and still not entirely sure he was a top-prize winner, the dubious player asked a clerk to confirm the winning amount for him.

“That was amazing,” he said.

The winner plans to use his windfall to make some upgrades and repairs to the house he shares with his father. Asked if he plans to continue playing the Lottery, he said: “Yes! I’ll never stop.”

Sharing in the winner’s good fortune is the Sheetz store, which receives a bonus of $500 from the Lottery for selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.