Firefighters Rescue Two Dogs from House Fire, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Sunday, May 12, 2024. firefighters from Charles responded to the area of Pomfret Road in La Plata, for the reported smoke investigation.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a 1-story residence and requested a structure fire assignment.

Firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County responded to the scene and rescued two dogs from the residence. No known injuries were reported. Animal Control was requested to take custody of the animals.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes of arrival.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

