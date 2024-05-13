Indoor Pickleball is Coming to Southern Maryland

Dill Dinkers Pickleball, an established leader of dedicated indoor pickleball, known for its fun, friendly, and welcoming environment, announced today the addition of its 16th regional developer. The individuals behind this partnership have committed to the development of eight or more dedicated indoor pickleball facilities throughout Southern Maryland including Calvert, St. Mary’s, Charles, Prince George’s, and Anne Arundel counties.

Spearheading the locations in Southern Maryland are HBCU alumni and business partners, Bridget McLaughlin and Alicia deForest. They are looking forward to introducing facilities that are designed and dedicated to pickleball and granting opportunities for pickleball players to enjoy access to more court time and year-round play. As regional developers, the long-time friends and business partners provide great balance in management and mixed-use developments, sharing a passion for health and wellness that will propel the growth and success of their Dill Dinkers business.

Mclaughlin, who has spent over 20 years working in the affordable housing and real estate development industry in Maryland, is a seasoned professional with progressive experience providing analysis, strategic planning, and program and project management using exceptional interpersonal abilities, and she will be managing all day-to-day operations. Coupled with deForest’s background as an attorney in D.C. for the past 25 years, she brings extensive knowledge of compliance and the fundamentals of running a business and will be managing all legal matters.

“We were both looking to diversify our portfolios when we found the Dill Dinkers franchise opportunity,” said McLaughlin. “After connecting with other franchise owners about the training and support and learning more about the business model, it became clear the Dill Dinkers team is invested and truly wants to make a big difference. It’s a win-win opportunity for franchisees and we value the community aspect of the sport and being able to provide a community for people of all demographics and skill levels to engage and build relationships.”

Motivated by a desire to build communities with a fun and engaging sport, McLaughlin and deForest are looking forward to offering an inclusive community and exposing the sport to other women and families of color and all ages. Passionate about health and wellness, they understand how essential community is to well-being and are thrilled to offer a high-quality pickleball experience. With Dill Dinkers, they look to bring people together, provide a sense of belonging, and establish a great team of employees and other entrepreneurs who are just as passionate about a premier pickleball offering and promoting community engagement.

“Bridget and Alicia are exactly the type of developers we are looking for,” says Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer. “They truly believe in the benefits a premier indoor pickleball court can offer the community in promoting mental wellness and an active lifestyle year-round. We are excited to support them as they build something special in Southern Maryland.”

Since its inception in November 2022 in Columbia, Maryland, Dill Dinkers has been at the forefront of the pickleball phenomenon with its state-of-the-art dedicated indoor pickleball facilities. The company has four company-owned locations in Maryland with another set to open in Manassas later this month, and since the launch of its nationwide franchise program last September, the brand has signed developers in Texas, Washington D.C., North Carolina, Connecticut, South Carolina, Arizona, Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania for over 250 committed locations. By year-end, Dill Dinkers expects to have a total of 30 opened locations and more than 500 committed locations as it continues to partner with qualified applicants targeting markets coast to coast.

“We started Dill Dinkers because of our unwavering passion for the sport and the community it has provided us,” said Co-Founder and CEO Will Richards. “As a former Dominos multi-unit franchisee, it was crucial for us to build a strong network of support ahead of our franchising launch, and now with our 16 regional developers onboard, we are thrilled to welcome reputable operators like Bridget and Alicia who are just as passionate about spreading the joy of pickleball. We look forward to seeing how the team extends our name in Southern Maryland and how other entrepreneurs can benefit from a premier indoor pickleball offering and a strong network of support.”

The Dill Dinkers Pickleball Club franchise offers regional territories and single units for development featuring nine revenue streams, a robust operating system, a proprietary reporting and management platform that is mobile enabled, an intensive training system, and a turnkey marketing program with Strategic Factory for grand opening and membership development. Delivering a national quality professional experience, the brand now boasts its national partnership with industry pro Collin Johns, and offers industry-leading paddles, nets, and other high-quality products through its national brand partnership with JOOLA.

For more information about Dill Dinkers, visit www.dilldinkers.com. Connect on the brand’s social pages by visiting https://www.linkedin.com/company/dill-dinkers and/or https://www.facebook.com/dilldinkers/.