Sarah Josephine Bedell, 75, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2024, in Leonardtown, Md, with loved ones by her side. She was born on December 4, 1948, in Rock Hill, SC to Clyde and Anna Wallace.

She married her beloved husband, Andrew Vaughn Bedell on March 15, 1991. They recently celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary at home with their dog Brandi.

She is survived by her loving husband Andrew (Danny), daughters, April Roach (Charles) and Melanie Townes (Philip), Grandchildren; Megan Linkous (JT), Brady Snyder (Jacqueline), Nicholas Snyder, Peyton Townes, and two Great Grandchildren Sophia and Avery Snyder; brother, Charlie Wallace (Angie) of Orlando, FL; sisters, Vivian Wallace of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jane Miles of Kailua, HI, and Jackie Monahan (Kevin) of Mount Airy, MD. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Anna Wallace; brothers, Michael Wallace and John Wallace.

After being a stay-at-home mother, she worked as a bookkeeper for Land Survey/Engineering firms for almost thirty years.

She enjoyed going to the beach, dancing, tending to her plants, entertaining family and friends by the pool, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family meant everything to her.

The family will receive friends for visitation on May 16, 2024, from 2:00-4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 on May 22nd at 1:00 pm.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 in Sarah’s name would be greatly appreciated.