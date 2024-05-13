Colin “Rocky” Henry Lanham, 76, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on May 5, 2024.

Born on December 26, 1947, to the late Frederick Henry Lanham and Violet Constance Wilson.

After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the Army and served in the Vietnam War. He returned home a hero.

After returning home he worked through the ranks to become a High-Voltage Maintenance Engineer with Pepco and served in the Army National Guard. He married his beloved wife, Patricia Ann Lanham in 1977. He made her laugh and told her he loved her every day. Colin was blessed with three children, Johnny, Maryanna, and Colleen. After retirement Colin and Pat started their journey to see as much of the world as they could, culminating in many miles of travel, weight gain, and endless laughter.

His life was a whirlwind of activity, as he tirelessly juggled responsibilities: working long hours, tending to foster children, organizing adventures for his own kids, their cousins, and friends, coaching various sports teams, and actively participating in multiple athletic pursuits himself. Renowned for his boundless generosity, infectious and sometimes off-putting sense of humor, and exceptionally compassionate nature, his actions spoke volumes where words often fell short. He is leaving an enduring legacy of impact and inspiration for all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann Lanham; son, Johnny Calvin Roper of Alexandria, VA; daughters, Maryanna Eva Lanham of Hughesville, MD, and Colleen Elizabeth Lanham of Charlotte Hall, MD; sisters, Faye McConnell, Carol Grimes, Laura Adney, & Vivian Waters; grandchildren, Julia Dimichele, Alex Dimichele, Evan Roper, Gracie Murphy, and George Murphy.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2024, for visitation from 10 to 12 with a funeral service at Noon at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

After the internment, the family invites anyone who would like to join them for a cookout at their Hughesville home. The family requests guests to arrive at the funeral home, service, internment, or cookout wearing casual attire. Colin was a sweatpants and t-shirt kind of guy and they would like to honor his preferred dress code.

