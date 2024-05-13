Marie Antoinette Sciarra, 86, of Hollywood, Maryland passed away in Leonardtown, Maryland on May 1, 2024.

Marie was born on January 14, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Antoinette Coia. She has a younger sister, Connie Dombrowski, in Philadelphia.

She was a certified nursing assistant and spent many years helping and assisting others at the Nursing Home in St. Mary’s County. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed Italian food, seafood, playing bingo, doing cross-stitch, and spending time with her family.

Marie is survived by her three children, Harold W. Sciarra Jr. (Valerie), Denise Burch (Mark), Christopher Sciarra, and four grandchildren, Leslie Soto, Matthew Sciarra, James Sciarra, Jordan Burch, and two great grandchildren Damian Soto, and Sabrina Soto. She has one sister Connie Dombroski who resides in Philadelphia.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold William “Red” Sciarra (4/19/2023). They were married on August 6, 1960.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 11am to 1pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 with a service beginning at 1pm. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens – 26325 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Sciarra, James Sciarra, Mark Burch, Jordan Burch, Robert Burch, and Jesse Livingston.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollywood Rescue Squad, 43256 Rescue Lane, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.