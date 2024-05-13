Lynn Buonviri, age 77, of Leonardtown passed away comfortably on May 2nd at the MedStar St Mary’s ICU. Loving family members were at her bedside throughout her time there.

Lynn taught briefly at Great Mills High School, where she met her husband Mike. They were together for 40 years. She left to work for a contractor at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, followed by a job working for the St Mary’s Board of Education as an IT.

She loved history and genealogy. She served as Registrar for the Major William Thomas chapter of the DAR, working diligently to help prospective members with the necessary and intense research to become a member. But her most impactful pursuit involved our own local witch, Moll Dyer. Lynn spent 6 years researching online to find the real identity of Moll Dyer. The results appear in her book, available on Amazon and in local shops, called “Moll Dyer and Other Witch Tales of Southern Maryland.” The relocation and enhancement of the Moll Dyer rock in downtown Leonardtown is due largely to Lynn’s determined efforts. Many attempts, over many years’ time, failed to generate enough interest in improving the rock’s presentation. But her persistence prevailed, and now it rests in a site of appropriate prominence. Incidentally, every penny of proceeds from the sale of the book went into helping pay for the rock’s improvement.

Lynn was also an avid doll collector and sewed her own realistic Civil War clothing that she wore to various shows and talks that she gave. She was a docent for many years at the Surratt House Museum in Clinton, MD and was involved with the Dr. Samuel Mudd House in Waldorf, MD.

Lynn had 2 sons, David and Thomas Wagner, and 2 grandchildren. Both sons attended St. Mary’s county schools. David now lives in Georgia while Thomas resides in Florida.

Lynn fought lung infections for almost 20 years. They were like TB but not curable. She was unrelenting in a daily regimen of activities aimed at minimizing the impact of these bacteria and fungi. Her dedication to this effort was exemplary. Her doctor at Johns Hopkins even asked her to speak to a large audience of young doctors to give them insight into the patient’s perspective of handling this type of disease.

In lieu of a funeral service, donations in Lynn’s honor may be made to the NTM https://ntminfo.org/, an organization working toward a cure for the diseases she had.

