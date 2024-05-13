Mary Ramona Wathen, 91, of Hollywood, MD passed away on May 1, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her loving family at her side.

Born on October 30, 1932 in Pearson, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Matthews Hammett, Sr. and Alberta Catherine Coombs Hammett.

Mary is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 1951 graduate of St. Michael’s Catholic High School in Ridge, MD. On August 18, 1956 she married her beloved husband, John Wellington “Jack” Wathen, Jr. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lexington Park, MD. Together they celebrated 34 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 1990. She was employed for six years as a telephone operator for Bell Atlantic and then took on the role of being a devoted wife and loving mother to her children. After she raised her children, she returned work part-time as a cashier for 24 years.

She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting family and Holiday dinners, which was nothing short of a small feast that always included family favorites, stuffed ham, and chicken salad. She was very lively, enjoyed socializing with others and rarely sat down. She loved to dance, play BINGO, and travel on occasions. Some of her favorite destinations, were her trip to Las Vegas, as she loved the penny slot machines. She enjoyed her tour of Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls and Dollywood. She would often venture on bus trips to nearby casinos and shows, with her close friends. We all know how she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, and framed each one. Word searches and coloring were her favorite the past years, as she was not able to travel as much. In the spring and fall, she was often pulling weeds and mulling in her flower beds. She was an avid sports fan, and her schedule was built around the times of the Orioles and Ravens games.

Her family was her greatest joy and she loved to spend time with them.

She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and Parish, where she provided her children with a strong Catholic education.

Mary is survived by her children: Patricia Ann Johnson (Tommy) of Hollywood, MD, M. Phyllis Greer (Ed) of Leonardtown, MD; John W. Wathen III (Michelle) of Fredericksburg, VA; Robert Hanson Wathen of Lexington Park, MD; Edward Lawrence Wathen (Michelle) of Valley Lee, MD; William David Wathen (Laurie) of Aynor, SC; and George Alfred Wathen (Pearl) of Hollywood, MD; 12 grandchildren: Derek Greer, Melissa Johnson, Angela Haak; Braden Johnson; Jonathan Wathen; Christa Wathen; Ryan Wathen; Dillon Wathen; Brianna Wathen; Gavin Wathen; Vanessa Wathen; Aaron Wathen; 16 great grandchildren: Evan, Zachary, Peyton, Yanni, Ava, Lilly, Braden, Asher, Neveah, Austyn, Chloe, Marcus, Amiyah, Alayah, Will and Dove; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is also preceded in death by her brothers, Lawrence M. Hammett Jr. and John Richard Hammett.

Family will receive friends for Mary’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons: Derek Greer, Braden Johnson, Jonathan Wathen, Ryan Wathen, Dillon Wathen, Gavin Wathen and Aaron Wathen. Honorary pallbearers will be her great- grandchildren.

Memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or a charity of your choice.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.