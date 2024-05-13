Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Mundie, 91 of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on May 4, 2024, with her family at her side.

She was born on December 16, 1932, in Washington DC to the late Lawrence Guy Wood and Mary Helen (Herbert) Wood. Bettyjean was the second born to a family of ten siblings.

Her early career landed a position as a stenographer and secretary to the CEO of PEPCO in the late 50’s. She loved her job. She was a very resolute and valued worker. It was said that her boss praised her emphatically. It was August 15, 1952, that she married the love of her life. She was a loving wife to her husband James Franklin Mundie Jr. for 53 years.

As a young married couple, they enjoyed numerous fun times with family and friends. Bingo nights, fundraisers, fire department dances and card parties were on the agenda. She enjoyed boating and fishing, going to the beach, playing cards, and visiting family that had moved out of state. She had a wonderful sense of humor, always lent a helping hand, and took care of her elder family members when the time arose. A selfless measure -making a dish or dessert or running errands or just lending a listening ear when someone had troubles was her intent. She spread God words in her actions. She was a true volunteer, with unwavering support for those she knew and also those she didn’t. I know she would pray for those in need because that’s how she was- a messenger from God. She believed in God.

As a messenger from God, she knew her calling would be to have a family. She cherished her family. She was the corner stone in keeping the business thriving for nearly 25 years and also her home. She was the center of the family circle. She was a wonderful mother to four children. She was thoughtful, involved with all her children’s school sports and fundraisers, activities, birthday parties, and being the neighborhood mom. Many a times later in life, we would hear how much Mom meant – “Your mom is so nice”, “love hanging at your house Mrs. Mundie”; were a few of the words spoken. Unclear if it was the best lunches or if they felt like she was a second mother to them. Either way, she meant everything to them all!

Her greatest passion was being the Principal’s Best secretary at Little Flower School for 20 years. The students of Little Flower were her pride and joy. She enjoyed greeting each student at the day’s beginning. You would hear – “Good morning Mrs. Mundie” echo throughout the halls. Bettyjean was a good hearted, caring, compassionate person to all students, faculty, and new families. She made them feel very welcomed and assisted as best she knew how. To this day, she could tell you each child’s name, siblings name or grade they were in if she happened to pass them on the street. Her heart was fully bestowed to the to the students and family at the school. It was in 2006 that she decided it was time to enjoy her life, her grandchildren and thus retired.

As a retiree, some of her favorite hobbies included gardening, fishing and boating and going to grandchildren’s school programs, graduations, baseball, basketball, and softball games. She loved to read novels, history of St. Mary’s County and American History. She enjoyed watching her favorite baseball team – the Washington Nationals. She enjoyed many crab feasts and fish fry’s with family and friends at the “beach house”.

She made lasting friendships. Her friend group from Little Flower School would annually organize a fundraiser for Pathways Inc. They would put together an auction, dinner, and music event at a local conference center. Many hours and fun times were spent putting this all together, a time of her life that she cherished deeply. She was always willing to be part of team, lend a helping hand because the benefits would be for the betterment of others. Generosity. She gave this freely.

It was her loving spirit, caring nature, honesty, wholesomeness, and her kind heart that drew anyone in like a magnet. She was true to form from deep within her soul. Her generosity was unwavering. Her faith in God was abounding, and you could feel that in many, many, ways. She touched many lives. She was the sweetest person you could ever meet. She had the gentlest smile and quiet way that would comfort you when you least expected it. She was genuine!

Bettyjean is survived by her children, Karen Redman, Pamela Brien (Michael), James “Guy” Mundie (Dawn Robe), Nathan Mundie (Debbie), Grandchildren: Daniel, Justin (Candace), Kaitlyn (Fiancé’ Michael), Cameron (Shelbee), Megan(partner-Tyler), Erica (Jason), Hunter, Kaylee, and Logan. Great Grandchildren: Averie, Dayton, Jack, Carsyn and Layla (much anticipated fifth great grandchild). She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Doris Junta, Constance “Fay” Adriani, Phyllis Murdza, and Les E. Wood.

Along with her parents, Bettyjean is preceded in death by her loving husband James Franklin Mundie Jr., Grandchildren Casey and Walker, and her siblings Donna Rector, Lawrence (Larry) Wood, David Wood, Ronald Wood, Dennis Wood, and Rex Wood.

Family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, May 16, 2024 with a prayer service beginning at 7pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Rd, Leonardtown MD, 20650. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 11 o’clock AM at St. George’s Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee MD 20692. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the National Fallen Firefighter’s Association (NFFA).

Serving as Pallbearers will be Les Wood, Guy Mundie, Nathan Mundie, Justin Redman, Cameron Mattingly, and Hunter Mundie. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Daniel Spooner and Adam Smith.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.