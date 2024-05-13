Lionell Demetrius Somerville, 37 of Hollywood Maryland gained his wings and departed this earthly world, going home to be with our Lord and Savior on April 26, 2024.

Lionell affectionately known as “Chubby”, Chubb-Rock” or “Smiley” was born July 9, 1986 in Prince Frederick, Maryland to Pernell, Sr. and Alma (Elaine) Somerville. At a very tender age, Chubby received the sacraments of baptism, Holy Communion and confirmation St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church and served faithfully as an altar boy.

Lionell was educated in the Saint Mary’s County Public school system and went on to receive his G.E.D. He held numerous jobs with varying titles to include Foreman, Project Manager and Supervisor. Some of his employers were iStorage, L T Services, A-Teach, Ridgell Oil, ARC of SOMD, Dean Lumber and University of Norfolk to name a few. He helped build The ARC’s Contract Department that is currently helping hundreds of people with IDD gain vocational skills. The ARC valued and appreciated his work in building that program.”

Chubby loved his nieces and nephews as if they were his own. You could always catch him sneaking the kids some snacks or ice cream! His favorite place was by the water, there he enjoyed relaxing, which to him meant crabbing and fishing. But what he loved most was his dog, Coco. He always had a smile on his face and if you caught him on the right day he would cut a rug too! He enjoyed hanging out with his Uncle Gwynn aka his riding partner; there was no telling where you might see those two. In many cases you could find the pair just sitting around Hollywood in the field listening to music.

Lionell was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George Henry and Margaret Madeline Fenwick; paternal grandparents, James E. and Mary E. Somerville and niece, LaNiya Brooks.

Lionell leaves to cherish many great memories with his parents, Pernell, Sr. and Alma of Hollywood, MD; brother, Pernell, Jr. (Chantini) of Hollywood, MD; sister, Chanell Rice (Gary) of Lexington Park, MD; three nieces, Caitlin Rice, Tyajah Somerville (goddaughter) and ZaNiya Rice; two nephews, ZyMere Somerville and Xavier Somerville; godparents, Robert (Bobby) Fenwick and Cynthia Fenwick; a very special uncle, Gwynn Somerville, his beloved dog, Coco and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at 11:00 a.m., at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow the Mass at St. James Cemetery in Lexington Park, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jermaine Jackson, Eric Brooks, Jr., Roy Person; Eddie Carroll, Sr.; Thomas Somerville, Jr.; Jermaine Barnes; Freddie Cain; and Robert Somerville, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews.

