Charles Benedict “Dickie” Gatton, 83 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on May 8,2024 peacefully in his home, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on June 1,1940 in Leonardtown, MD to the late William Carroll “Willie” Gatton and Mary Catherine (Evans) Gatton of Leonardtown.

A lifelong St. Mary’s County resident, Dickie grew up in Medley’s Neck. He attended Our Lady’s School until its closing, and later attended Father Andrew White, S.J. School and the St. Mary’s Academy.

In his early years he learned and worked beside his father farming. He was a member of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department where he served for 18 years. In the 1960’s he worked on Patuxent River Naval Air Station as an aircraft fueler. After the passing of his wife’s uncle in 1966, Dick Robinson, he joined the family business, Robinson Funeral Home (now Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD). Along with his parents, he frequented the historical “Old” Leonardtown Jail, where his father served as the jailor and where his family prepared and served homecooked meals for the inmates.

On August 27, 1960 he married his loving wife of 63 years, Hilda Mae at St. Michael’s Church, and they started their journey together.

It was not until 1973 when he and Hilda Mae began their lifelong partnership with their dear friends Frankie and Betty Lou Harris, opening G&H Jewelers; locations in Leonardtown, Wildewood, and Prince Frederick. Their many endeavors included Captain Sam’s Crab House, Brass Rail Sports Bar, Swan’s Hotel and Store, and raising Arabian horses on Serenity Farm in Callaway, MD. Later Dickie and Hilda Mae opened the Crystal Room in Callaway, MD. where they held and catered community events.

Dickie had many interests such as his beloved miniature horses and raising cattle. Often you would see him cheering on the sidelines for the G&H Jewelers Woman’s Softball team, and he would always be outnumbered when he was rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. His love for St. Mary’s County and his hard work and dedication to his customers and friends is a testimony to the life he lived; Dickie is truly one of the last “Good ole Boys”.

In addition to his wife Hilda Mae, he is survived by his sister Gloria Hayden of Hollywood, MD; his extended family Laurence and Crystal Moeller, Will Moeller (Kayla), Ben Moeller (Jenn), Bobby and Susan Bean, Steph Alvey (Ronnie), RJ Bean (Melissa), and Brenda Langley who he cherished and accepted as his own children. In addition to his parents, Dickie was preceded in death by his sister Mary Frances “Frankie” Knott, and brothers John W Gatton and James I Gatton.

Thank you to our many friends who supported us during this time. A special thank you to Dickie’s caregivers who brought love and laughter into our home each day; Brenda, Candy, Jackie, Carolyn, and Anne. And, to the caring members of St. Mary’s Hospice for giving our family comfort and peace.

The family will receive friends for Dickie’s life celebration on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 from 5:00 -7:00 pm, with prayers recited at 6:00 pm, at Brinsfield Funeral Home. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated on May 16, 2024, 10:00 am, at St Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow in the Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Taking him home will be David Gatton, Laurence Moeller, and Bobby Bean.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Gatton; Eric Gatton; Will Moeller; Ben Moeller; David Harris; and Mathew Harris.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Bernie Guy, Jimmy Bean; Roy Norris; Wally Sparks; Jackie Norris; Gary Norris; Butch Gatton, and Nate Ridgell.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

