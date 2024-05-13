AT1 Howard Perry Pinnell, USN, (Ret.), 59, of Callaway, MD passed away at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC with his loving family at his side.

He was born on May 21, 1964 in Salisbury, MD to William Perry Pinnell, Jr. and Patricia Suzann (nee: Jones) Pinnell of Callaway, MD.

Howard is a 1982 graduate of Philip Barbour High School in Philippi, WV. He earned the WV 4-H All Star (which is the equivalent to an Eagle Scout in West Virginia). In 1984, he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country until his retirement in July 2004. During his service he received multiple service medals, ribbons and citations. Howard grew up in West Virginia but was stationed at RTC Great Lakes, Willow Grove, and NAF Washington on Andrews Air Force Base. He was at NAF Washington for the last 12 years of his service. After retiring from the Navy, he began his second career working for Eagle Systems in logistics. After a few years he transitioned to the Department of Defense as a Logistics Analyst working with PMA275 (V-22 and CV-22). He earned his Level III Logistics Certification, of which he was very proud He had a superior work ethic and took great pride in his work. His hobbies included camping, traveling, and spending time with his family whom he loved dearly. His sister was his best friend, and they enjoyed an unspoken, unbreakable bond.

He was the Regional Advancement Chair for Eagle Scouts for the Tri-County area for the past 10 years. He ensured that every young man was truly prepared to go to the Board with his Eagle Scout project presentation. He enjoyed being a part of so many young men’s lives and helping them to achieve a major life accomplishment. He was also an active member of Lexington Park United Methodist Church, where he served as a member and chairman of the trustees, an usher and trainer of the acolytes for many years. He was a member of the Ridge Lions Club and the Veterans of Foreign War.

In addition to his loving parents, Howard is also survived by his sister, Barbara Diane Lawson of Callaway, MD; his nephews, William Patrick “Billy” Lawson (Nicole Ha) of Takoma Park, MD and James Howard “Jimmy” Lawson of Callaway, MD; his niece, Lilly Diane Lawson of Callaway, MD and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James Timothy Lawson.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., a Memorial Service lead by Pastor Anna Schwartz at 2:00 p.m., at Lexington Park United Methodist Church, 21760 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Troop 303 Boy Scouts.46266 Greens Rest Court Great Mills, MD 20634 for camping scholarships.

Arrangements made by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.