Albert Earl Watson II, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on May 3rd, 2024 in Washington, DC. He was born on January 16th, 1952 in St. Lucie, Florida to the late Earl Watson and Pearl Moye.

Albert was a devoted family man who leaves behind his loving wife Neva; daughter Beth Hawkins (William); son Michael Watson grandchildren Tyler Hawkins, Dylan Hawkins, Andrew Watson and Elijah Watson; as well as many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Albert dedicated his entire career to civil service as a Marine, civil servant, and later as a government contractor. He cherished his family above all else and found joy in traveling with his wife and watching movies with his grandsons.

Funeral arrangements will be private. The family asks that you consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association in lieu of flowers.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.