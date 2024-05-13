Joseph Henry “John” Caldwell, 94, of Huntingtown, Maryland, passed away May 6th, 2024. He was born August 28th, 1929, in Baltimore, Maryland to John F. Caldwell and Mary F. (King) Caldwell. He was raised in Baltimore along with 12 other siblings and enlisted with the US Marine Corps in 1947 after finishing school. Serving in the 2nd Marine Division out of Camp Lejune, North Carolina, he saw tours in both the Asiatic theater and the Caribbean area before being honorably discharged. He was awarded the Good Conduct medal and Naval Operations Victory medal along with an award for Honorary Service.

Upon return home, Joseph married Marie Crozer on April 29th, 1947 and they lived in Baltimore while raising their son, Charles and daughter, Mary. After retiring from Baltimore Gas & Electric as a lineman, he and Marie moved to Southern Maryland where they enjoyed a much more relaxed life. He was an avid collector of coins and baseball cards and had acquired an extensive knowledge of military memorabilia over his lifetime. Joseph also enjoyed fishing or catching the Orioles game and was especially fond of crab feasts at home with family. He was very family oriented and always made sure each of his children, grandchildren, and even great grandchildren were always happy and living life to the fullest. Joseph will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Joseph is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Caldwell and great grandson, Colten King. He is survived by son Charles Caldwell, daughter Mary Leonard and her husband Wade, grandchildren Gabrielle King and Michael Ridge Jr., and great grandchildren Austen King and Jeremiah King.