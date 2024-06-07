UPDATE: Police Seeking Whereabouts of Suspect Wanted for Murder at MGM Resort and Casino in Oxon Hill

UPDATE 6/6/2024: The Homicide Unit is seeking the community’s assistance in locating the suspect wanted for a recent fatal shooting in the parking garage at the MGM National Harbor Hotel and Casino. The suspect is 26-year-old Dayon Neal of no fixed address.

He’s charged with the murder of 37-year-old Daniel Antonio Thomas of Washington, DC. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

On May 11, 2024, approximately 4:50 am, PGPD officers responded to the 100 block of MGM National Avenue after MGM Special Police and Security reported a shooting. The victim was located in a parking garage suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through various investigative techniques, Neal was identified as the suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He is charged with first and second degree murder and related offenses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is can also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the "P3 Tips" mobile app (search "P3 Tips" in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case number 24-0026954.

UPDATE May 13, 2024: The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Daniel Antonio Thomas of Washington, DC.

