Margaret R. Tesner of Lusby, passed away on May 9th, 2024 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. Margaret was born June 17th, 1944 in Buffalo, New York to the late Floyd and Mary Kocher.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Douglas P. Tesner, and her loving sister Patricia (Richard) Reeves.

Margaret was a loving, kind and energetic woman. A registered nurse, she always put others before herself, and was very generous with her time. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed travelling, reading, sisters weekends, going to auctions, bingo, dancing, playing pool and bowling.

Surviving are her loving children Laurel (Jeffrey) Smith, James (Barbara) Huber, Timothy (Michelle) Huber, and Patrick Tesner, her companion Robert Gibson; grandchildren Christina (Timothy) LeBlanc and Thomas (Crissy) Wilke; great grandchildren Scott and Nicholas Wilke, Timothy and Remy LeBlanc; siblings Janice (David) Lynch, Dick (Sharon) Kocher, Dan (Debbie) Kocher, Mary (Richard) Weaver, Carol (Scott) Walters, Diane (Craig) MacAllister, Steve Kocher, along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There is no prior visitation. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church at 225 Alexander Lane, Solomons, MD 20688 on Wednesday, May 15th at 10:30 AM.

A celebration of Life will take place immediately after the funeral service at AnnMarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center – 13460 Dowell Road, Solomons, MD 20688