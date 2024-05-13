Charles Fred Wilkerson, Sr., 79, of Dover, DE passed away May 9, 2024. He was born March 20, 1945 in Calvert County to Morris Nathanial and Beula Mae (Catterton) Wilkerson. Charles married Sharon Graves on May 14, 1965 and they lived in Lothian before moving to Kent Island where they lived for 21 years. In 2010 they moved to Dover. Charles worked at Pickle Gibson Gas Station in Deale before going to work as a carpenter, working for various companies including Giant Food. He also operated a produce stand for many years on Kent Island. Charles was a 30-year heart transplant survivor undergoing the procedure on May 8, 1994. He was a member of Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church. In his free time Charles enjoyed gambling, playing scratch off tickets, and going to Dover Downs. He also enjoyed talking to people, supervising projects around the house, and cheering for the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles.

Charles is survived by his wife Sharon Wilkerson, children Charles “Chuck” Wilkerson, Jr. (Chris Brittingham of West Virginia and Lisa Witcher of Dover, DE, grandchildren Mary Witcher, Kyle Wilkerson, and Taylor Colman, siblings Gene Wilkerson (Vera), Vernon Wilkerson (Gloria), Evelyn Poole, Judy Jenkins, and Betty Sue Long (Charlie), and his favorite cat Sassy. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Catterton, and sister Margaret Tawney.