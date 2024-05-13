Donald Ray Millsap, 74, of Lothian passed away May 9, 2024. He was born March 30, 1950 in Richlands, VA to James Columbus and Etta Jane (Blevins) Millsap. Donald grew up in Mount Rainier, MD and graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville. He married Maria Castellanos in 1969 and they had three children. Donald worked with his brother Curtis for 20 years in the TV repair business and later went to work for Home Depot. He has spent the last 20 years caring for his parents. Donald loved spending time with his family and playing BINGO with his mom.

Donald is survived by his children Liza Gastelum and her husband Robert of Indio, CA, Christopher Millsap of La Quinta, CA, and Wendy Castellanos of Indio, CA, 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and his siblings Curtis Millsap and his wife Linda of Easton, Brenda Bowles and her husband Harold of Frederick, Thomas Millsap of Lothian, Randall Millsap and his wife Frieda of Petersburg, WV, and David Millsap of Elkton, 22 nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers James and Jerry Millsap.