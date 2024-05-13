Kimberly Jane Wilburn, 58, of Chesapeake Beach passed away May 12, 2024. She was born July 11, 1965 in Cheverly, MD to John William and Donna (Craig) Okrak. Kim enjoyed a lovely upbringing in the charming small town of Olney, MD. She graduated from Connelly School of the Holy Child in Potomac and later attended Western Maryland College, now known as McDaniel College. Kim married David Wilburn in 2009. She worked as a medical administrator for private practices for 16 years and most recently worked at Calvert Health. In her free time, Kim enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, traveling, going to festivals, and spending time with her family and friends. Kim leaves behind many “friends” that were not merely friends but truly family that she adopted as her own brothers, sisters, and their children.

Kim is survived by her husband David Wilburn, stepdaughters Jessica Treschl and her husband Jason of Hogansville, GA and Kelly Wilburn of Annapolis, granddaughter Ava Treschl, and stepmother Deborah Spitzinger. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Nicholas Okrak.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life following the services on Saturday, May 25 at Centennial Lodge #174 in Upper Marlboro at 2:00 PM.