A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by the memorial service at 11:00 A.M. at Rausch Funeral Home, Owings, Maryland. Reception to follow at 12:30 P.M., Holland Point Civic Association – Loveless Building, 919 Walnut Avenue, North Beach, MD 20714.

