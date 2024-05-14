The Week in Winners: $1 Million Prize in Columbia, $100,000 Big Spin Win Highlight the Week

The biggest Maryland Lottery prize of the past week was a $1 million scratch-off win on a ticket sold in Columbia. But perhaps the Lottery’s highlight of the week came on the morning of May 6, when a lucky lady from Baltimore visited the Winner’s Circle room at Lottery headquarters and became the first player to spin The Big Spin Wheel.

THE BIG SPIN is a $5 scratch-off game that launched April 22 with eight top-prize tickets that earn each winner a visit to the Lottery’s office for a whirl of The Big Spin Wheel, a 6-foot-tall wheel with prize amounts ranging from $50,000 to $250,000. The Baltimore woman’s spin resulted in a $100,000 prize.

Last week’s BIG SPIN winner opted to remain anonymous, but click here to check out a video of her spin.

Meanwhile, a FAST PLAY player in Bowie got a six-figure progressive-jackpot-winning surprise, and scratch-off players in Baltimore City and the St. Mary’s County community of California each won $50,000.

All told, the Maryland Lottery paid more than $31 million in prizes during the seven-day period ending May 12, including 29 tickets worth $10,000 or more that were sold or redeemed during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off prizes claimed May 6-May 12:

$1 Million Prize

$100,000 Prize

$50,000 Prizes

Cash Multiplier, Golden Star Carryout, 226 N. Gay Street, Baltimore

Money Money Money, Sheetz, 22711 Three Notch Road, California

$30,000 Prizes

Loteria, 7-Eleven, 4401 Belair Road, Baltimore

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY tickets and winning tickets sold for drawings May 6-May 12:

FAST PLAY

$112,115 progressive-jackpot-winning Casino Royale Slots ticket sold May 12 at Giant, 15520 Annapolis Road, Bowie (unclaimed as of May 13)

$10,000 Wild Bonus X10 ticket sold May 6 at Beers & Cheers Too, 678 Quince Orchard Road, Gaithersburg (claimed)

MEGA MILLIONS

$10,000 ticket sold May 10 at Royal Farms, 7908 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie (unclaimed as of May 13)

PICK 5

$25,000 ticket sold May 12 at Xpress Mart, 200 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville (unclaimed as of May 13)

$25,000 ticket sold May 7 at 29 Convenience Mart, 10755 Colesville Road, Silver Spring (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold May 7 at Great Plaza Liquors, 6439 Marlboro Pike, District Heights (unclaimed as of May 13)

$25,000 ticket sold May 8 at Carroll Fuel, 2275 Sisson Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 13)

$25,000 ticket sold May 8 at Wawa, 7710 Milestone Parkway, Hanover (unclaimed as of May 13)

KENO

$15,071 ticket sold May 12 at Oceans Market, 14107 Coastal Highway, Ocean City (claimed)

RACETRAX

$18,740 ticket sold May 10 at Royal Farms, 7701F German Hill Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 13)

$18,082 ticket sold May 7 at 7-Eleven, 9410 Harford Road, Parkville (unclaimed as of May 13)

$14,903 ticket sold May 12 at 7-Eleven, 121 Kentlands Blvd., Gaithersburg (unclaimed as of May 13)

$13,202 ticket sold May 7 at Rolling Road BP, 2202 N. Rolling Road, Windsor Mill (claimed)

$11,888.40 ticket sold May 11 at Hyattsville Convenience, 2230 University Blvd., Hyattsville (unclaimed as of May 13)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.