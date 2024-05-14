Charles County Public Schools Expands Pre-Kindergarten for 3-Year-Olds

Starting with the 2024-2025 school year, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will offer additional space in its prekindergarten program for three-year-old students.

To be considered for a three-year-old PreK space, a child must be three years old on or before Sept. 1, 2024. The child’s family must also meet income eligibility requirements to apply and live in Charles County. Three-year-old children with an active IEP are also eligible for a PreK space.

The application opens Wednesday, May 15, and closes July 1. Admission for three-year-old students is not guaranteed and spots are limited. Applications for the program must be completed online using the CCPS registration system in ParentVue.

The program will be housed at the Early Learning Center (ELC), La Plata; ELC, Waldorf; Mary H. Matula and Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy elementary schools. The program will operate as a full-day program and will follow the CCPS Parent Handbook/Calendar with the first day of PreK starting on Sept. 3, 2024.

Parents will need to meet income eligibility requirements. The household income must be 185% of the Federal Poverty Level or less to apply. Income eligibility guidelines are below with additional requirements posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/departments/prekindergarten.

Income eligibility must be verified with one of the following:

Copy of current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, approval letter listing date range the supplements are valid and household members.

Three recent, consecutive paystubs for each earner in the household.

Completed and signed Tax Return for 2023.

To verify homeless or foster care status, contact the Office of Student Services at 301-934-7326.

Parents with children already enrolled in CCPS can use their active ParentVue account to register a child for prekindergarten. After logging in, parents can select Online Registration from the upper-right hand corner. The application will not be available in ParentVue until May 15.

Parents new to CCPS will need to create a ParentVue account to complete an online prekindergarten application. This process requires a valid email address. Click here to access ParentVue or visit www.ccboe.com and select ParentVue from the top right menu.

Application requirements

All required documents must be uploaded before an application can be processed. Applications that have incorrect or missing documentation will be denied. These documents include:

Income verification documents for each wage earner in the household.

Two proofs of domicile.

Child’s birth certificate.

Child’s immunization record.

Copy of parent/guardian driver’s license.

Parents with questions about the required documents can visit https://www.ccboe.com/parents/online-registration.

Additional information about the CCPS prekindergarten program is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/departments/prekindergarten.

Parents who need assistance with the online application process can email [email protected] with questions.