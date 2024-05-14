Parks & Recreation to Host Community Appreciation Day at Hallowing Point Park on Sunday, June 2nd

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation (CCPR) is excited to announce its Community Appreciation Day event, set to take place at Hallowing Point Park on Sunday, June 2, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free and open to people of all ages.

Community Appreciation Day aims to foster a sense of unity, pride and gratitude within our community, by acknowledging the diverse talents and hard work of our community members and to thank them for their positive impact and continued support.

The event will feature a variety of activities designed to entertain and engage attendees of all ages, including live music and interactive games.

Families, friends and neighbors are invited to come together in a festive atmosphere and enjoy the beauty of Hallowing Point Park, located at 4755 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick.

