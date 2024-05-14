PGPD Officer Suspended Following Off-Duty Arrest for Domestic Assault

A Prince George’s County Police officer is suspended following his arrest early morning on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, while off duty. Corporal Robert Harvin III is charged with second degree assault stemming from a domestic incident.

The arrest took place shortly after midnight in the city of Laurel.

Corporal Harvin joined the department in 2016. He is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. He is suspended with pay.

Any questions about the charges against the officer should be directed to the Laurel Police Department.