Two Grants Awarded for Nontidal Water Monitoring Program in Calvert County

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning is pleased to announce it has been awarded two grants to fund a Nontidal Water Monitoring Program.

Calvert County has been awarded the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Chesapeake Small Watershed Grant (SWG) and the Cove Point Natural Heritage Trust Nontidal Water Monitoring Grant, for a combined total of $95,000.

The SWG program funds projects within the Chesapeake Bay watershed that promote community-based efforts to protect and restore the diverse natural resources of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributary rivers and streams.

When the program begins in 2025, Calvert County will use these grants to sample nontidal streams throughout the county and to analyze land use in impaired watersheds to assess future watershed restoration needs.

The project will establish water quality trends for 27 nontidal stream sites, gain knowledge on interactions with downstream tidal rivers, and guide future land use planning and implementation of best management practices.

