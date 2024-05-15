St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum Offering Free Admission to Military Members from May to September

Through the Blue Stars Museum Program, the St. Mary’s County Museum Division will offer free admission to museums and historic sites for actively serving members of the armed forces, as well as up to 5 family members, from Armed Forces Day (Saturday, May 18, 2024) until Labor Day (Monday, September 2, 2024).

Participating sites include the St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. The Old Jail Museum and Drayden African American Schoolhouse already offer free admission to all, and guests are encouraged to visit these sites as well.

Please note that free admission does not apply to the water taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum, only regular museum admission. Click here for more information or call (301) 769-2222.

Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and museums across America to offer free admission for active-duty military, including National Guard and Reserve, and their families, each summer.

Blue Star free admission is available for those currently serving in the United States Military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard (active duty and reservists), National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.



Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum. The military ID holder can be either an active-duty service member or a dependent family member with the appropriate ID card. The active-duty member does not have to be present for family members to use the program. Spouses of deployed military are eligible for Blue Star Museums with appropriate identification.

In addition, on Armed Forces Day only, the museums will extend this free admission offer to retired/veteran members of the military (others in party, including family, must pay regular admission). Note that retirees and veterans are only eligible for free admission on Armed Forces Day, as the Blue Star Museum program is only for active-duty personnel.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division: The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.