UPDATE: First Responders Locate Woman Who Jumped from Thomas Johnson Bridge, Victim Succumbs to Injuries

UPDATE: 11:00 A.M.: We regret to say the victim has died from their injuries. No other updates will be provided.

Please, if you or anyone you know is battling depression and are considering suicide, reach out to someone. You are not in this alone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741, which is the Crisis Text Line. Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

5/16/2024: On Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 1:09 a.m., police responded to the top of the Thomas Johnson Bridge for an abandoned vehicle.

Police arrived on the scene to find the vehicle was left running and abandoned.

Firefighters, emegency medical services, Maryland State Police Aviation and Rescue Dive Teams responded and began searching for the victim.

At 2:00 a.m., Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 located the victim, firefighters on fireboat Zodiak 7 rescued the victim from the water and began performing life-saving measures.

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Case management services are initiated to help individuals engage in treatment and decrease the likelihood of future crises. These services can also be accessed through a dedicated hotline at 1-877-467-5628. www.CCBHCrisisResponse.org

Prince Frederick – 410-535-5400

Chesapeake Beach – 410-286-0547

Barstow – 410-535-3079

Lusby – 410-394-0681