Police in Charles County Recover Guns and Large Quantity of Fentanyl Pills

May 16, 2024
On May 15, 2024, pursuant to an ongoing drug investigation, Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Section served a search warrant at a residence on Jameson Court in Indian Head.

The subject of the investigation, Carlos Leon Baker, age 35, of Indian Head, was arrested on-site.

During the search, detectives recovered two handguns, more than 500 fentanyl pills, and a large amount of cash.

Baker was charged with possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, illegal possession of firearms due to a previous felony conviction, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and other related charges.

Baker is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

