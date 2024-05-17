James Michael Zeigler, 73

James Michael Zeigler, known to many as Mike, passed away on May 13, 2024, in Clearwater, Florida. He was born on July 16, 1950, in Alabama. Mike was a kind and loving man, always willing to lend a helping hand and known for his vibrant energy. He adored his family deeply.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Barbara, his children Brandon (Jessica), Amber (Ed), and Autumn (James), as well as his stepchildren River (Stacey), Lisa (Larry), and Matthew. He also maintained a close relationship with his ex-wife, Robbie Jo (Jay) and loved the family picnics.. Mike cherished his numerous grandchildren, Canian, Kayla, Kelsea, Kylee, Hailey, Shay, Jade, Caden, Forrest, Gaia, Joey, Hannah, Teagan and Bailee. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Zeigler, mother, Dorothy, and brother, Louis.

Educated at Orange Park High School in Florida. He played football at Auburn University as a Defensive Tackle and Linebacker until he sustained a knee injury, Mike pursued a career as a Certified Associate Counselor-Alcohol and Drug counselor licensed by the Maryland Department of Health Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists. He found great fulfillment in aiding others on their journey to sobriety.

Mike’s personal interests were deeply rooted in his commitment to the 12 Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, having achieved 32 years of uninterrupted sobriety (3/2/92). He actively engaged with the program daily and served as a sponsor to many. He cherish his many friends in AA and NA and especially, his sponsor for years, Jim L.

Life Celebrations in honor of Mike’s memory will be held in Florida and Maryland at dates to be announced. His legacy of love, compassion, and dedication to helping others will forever be remembered by those whose lives he touched. He would encourage you to “Put another dollar in the basket” as you remember him in your prayers.