Lexington Park Woman Charged for Possession with Intent to Distribute

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies from the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions arrested and charged Danielle Lynette Washington, 37, of Lexington Park, with CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute, and two counts CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis.

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, while conducting proactive traffic enforcement on Great Mills Road, deputies initiated a stop on a Chevrolet Uplander for suspected illegal window tint. During the stop, a K9 free air scan alerted deputies to the presence of CDS within the vehicle. During the subsequent search of the minivan, deputies located cash and multiple tied-off plastic bags. The bags were found to contain suspected oxycodone hydrochloride pills, suspected cocaine, and suspected crack cocaine.

Following the arrest, Washington was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await a bond hearing.